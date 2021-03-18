Backstage Note on This Week’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

– PWInsider reports that AEW President Tony Khan was in Nashville, Tennessee earlier this week for the Impact Wrestling TV tapings. It doesn’t say what capacity Khan was doing at the tapings.

As previously reported, AEW star and World champion Kenny Omega will appear on next week’s edition of Impact. He will be taking part in an AEW vs. Impact title vs. title match at Impact’s Rebellion pay-per-view event on April 24.

Previously, Khan has frequently appeared on Impact since the inter-promotional angle with the company began in the form of paid ads for AEW that air during Impact Wrestling TV broadcasts.