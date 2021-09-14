Backstage Note on Title Change for Last Night’s WWE Raw

– The pro wrestling world is buzzing following Big E cashing in his Money in the Bank contract last night on Raw, after which he managed to beat Bobby Lashley to capture the WWE Championship. According to The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian, the title change that took place on Raw was actually booked in the original draft for the script written for last night’s show.

As previously reported, there are have been rumors that Vince McMahon will call for last-minute rewrites or script changes for WWE Raw. Two weeks ago, backstage rumors indicated that Vince McMahon ripped up the script both for the original draft of Raw that week and the initial rewrite.

So, this was an instance where something was scripted for tonight’s show that wasn’t apparently changed or altered right before the USA Network broadcast had to begin.