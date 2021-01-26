Backstage Note on Vince McMahon & Raw

– As previously reported, Rod McMahon, the older brother of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, tragically passed away this week at 77 years old. PWInsider reports that Vince McMahon was not backstage in attendance at last night’s show. Dave Meltzer stated on The Wrestling Observer Radio today that McMahon traveled to Texas to be with his brother’s family following his elder brother’s passing.

Additionally, Meltzer said that McMahon was not at last Friday’s SmackDown either. PWInsider noted that while McMahon was not in attendance at Raw, he was in regular communication the people who were running the show and did reportedly make tweaks for the broadcast.

On behalf of 411, we send our condolences to the family and friends of Rod McMahon.