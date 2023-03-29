Backstage Note on ‘Vince’s Office’ Sign Appearing at WWE TV Tapings

– Earlier this week, Fightful Select noted in a report that WWE has had a sign that says “Vince’s office” appearing backstage at WWE TV tapings. The report noted that the sign contains numerous directions of locations backstage that wasn’t located since McMahon initially exited from WWE in July 2022. Fightful Select had some more details on the backstage sign in a new update.

According to the update, WWE sources indicated that while the sign has not been changed since July, it’s used as more as a marker for the production and set design area at WWE TV events.

As noted, Vince McMahon was backstage at WWE Raw earlier this month in Boston and in the gorilla position area. However, he reportedly was not getting involved creatively at the event and wasn’t giving out orders. The story going around backstage was that he was there to visit Cena, who was at the show to set up his WrestleMania match with Austin Theory.