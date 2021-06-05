Backstage Note on Why AEW Delayed Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy to June 26

– As previously reported, AEW World champion Kenny Omega will defend his title against No. 1 contender Jungle Boy on the special Saturday episode of AEW Dynamite on June 26. Dave Meltzer spoke about AEW opting to have the title match in three weeks, rather than at the TV tapings this week as originally reported, on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

The June 26 episode of Dynamite will be a live broadcast on TNT. According to Meltzer, he spoke to AEW President Tony Khan, and Khan stated that he wanted “a really spectacular show” for the June 26 edition of Dynamite. Khan wants this Dynamite to be a “big one,” so the Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy match was pushed back two weeks as a result. It’s also being done to help boost ticket sales for the live crowd at that show.

Jungle Boy won the Casino Battle Royal at AEW Double or Nothing last Sunday to earn a shot at the title.