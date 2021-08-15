UPDATED: Backstage Note on Why Charlotte Flair Was Not at Last Night’s WWE Supershow

UPDATE: During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that that he was told “some time back” that Charlotte Flair would be attending last night’s AAA event in Mexico City. If Charlotte Flair was originally scheduled to work for last night’s WWE live event, she would’ve had to have requested the night off from WWE. However, WWE reportedly continued to advertise Charlotte Flair for last night’s event, which was held in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, despite apparently knowing she asked for the night off weeks in advance.

It should be noted that as of yesterday, the Spectrum Center website did not list Charlotte Flair with the group of Superstars slated to appear at the event. The listing is dated May 28, 2021.

ORIGINAL: As noted, WWE held a Supershow live event last night in Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte Flair did not appear at the event, and she was not advertised for the card by the Spectrum Center. According to PWInsider, the reason that Charlotte Flair was not there was because she was in attendance at last night’s AAA TripleMania XXIX event in Mexico City, Mexico.

TripleMania XXIX saw Charlotte Flair’s fiancé, Andrade El Idolo, challenge Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship in a losing effort. Charlotte’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, also appeared at the event in Andrade’s corner.

Charlotte was previously advertised for tonight’s WWE Supershow in Columbia, South Carolina for a Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat match against champion Nikki ASH and former champion Rhea Ripley. However, the Colonial Life Arena website is now listing the matchup as just Nikki ASH vs. Rhea Ripley. Also, the WWE website listing is not advertising Charlotte Flair as appearing at tonight’s event.

Konnan also shared a photo showing himself with Ric Flair and Charlotte at the event on Twitter, which you can see below: