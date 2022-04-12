Backstage Note on Why Rey Mysterio Did Not Appear on Last Night’s WWE Raw

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported why Rey Mysterio did not appear on last night’s edition of WWE Raw to wrestle Veer Mahaan as previously announced. On last night’s Raw, Veer Mahaan faced and defeated Dominik Mysterio. He was originally scheduled for face Rey for the USA Network broadcast.

According to Meltzer, Rey was “unavailable” for last night’s show due to a “medical issue.” As a result, the matchup was switched from Rey Mysterio to Dominik.

No other details are available on the nature of Rey’s medical issue. However, it appears to not be serious as Meltzer mentioned that WWE might still book Mahaan vs. Rey “in a week or two.”