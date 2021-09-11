Backstage Note on Women’s Match Cut From WWE SmackDown, Tweets From Carmella & Liv Morgan

– As previously reported, a women’s match was planned for last night’s WWE SmackDown in Madison Square Garden that would’ve featured Carmella teaming up with Zelina Vega against Liv Morgan and an unknown opponent. However, the match was cut from the show due to time constraints. POST Wrestling’s John Pollock later reported that the fourth participant in the match was scheduled to be Toni Storm (See Below).

Zelina Vega & Carmella were scheduled for a tag match on SmackDown against Liv Morgan & Toni Storm – the match was cut due to time, per source — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) September 11, 2021

Zelina Vega was a major trending topic last night, as she was notably expecting to wrestle in her hometown. Additionally, she was doing interviews earlier in the weeks about the importance of last night’s show, which came on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Vega lost her father during the attacks on the World Trade Center on 9/11.

As previously noted, Vega later tweeted some photos of her ring gear she had for last night’s show and wrote, “Nevermind.” Meanwhile, Liv Morgan and Carmella, both tweeted out simply, “…” during the WWE SmackDown broadcast. You can view those tweets below.

… — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) September 11, 2021

… — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 11, 2021