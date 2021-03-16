UPDATED: Backstage Notes on WrestleMania 37 Ticket Delay, Roster Reaction, Seating Plans

UPDATE: Fightful Select also has an update on the WrestleMania 37 ticket on-sale date being delayed. Per the report, many WWE Superstars said they saw this delay coming. Additionally, some members of the WWE talent roster revealed that ahead of original planned ticket on-sale date of Tuesday, they did not receive any information on how to obtain tickets for friends and family, other than that they were told a while ago that comp tickets were unlikely to be provided.

Additionally, while Vince McMahon has reportedly softened his initial stance regarding cardboard cutouts in the seating area, it’s unknown if they will be utilized for this event.

Also, Fightful reports that the initial plan was to have “seating pods” for the event. The pods would hold 1-6 seats. The situation was reportedly described as a “mess” as of earlier this month.

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, WWE has opted to delay tickets going on sale for WrestleMania 37. Tickets for the two-day April event were originally slated to go on sale yesterday. Dave Meltzer commented on WWE opting shift the direction for WrestleMania 37 tickets on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, the delay for tickets going on sale happened because WWE plans on “making a change” to the amount of tickets being sold. He reportedly did not know if this change means less tickets being sold or more.

Previously, both The Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Spectrum Sports 360’s Jon Alba that WWE was shooting for an attendance of 45,000 people per night for WrestleMania. If that many tickets were sold, it would give WWE the largest crowd at a sports or entertainment event in the United States since the start of the pandemic. So, if WWE was previously shooting for 45,000 people on both nights, that attendance figure and the amount of available tickets being sold could change very soon.

It should be noted that the reports of the COVID-19 outbreak in NXT also happened on the same day WWE opted to delay the tickets going on sale. Meltzer did note while WWE’s “change in philosophy” for the ticket on-sale date came at the same time as the NXT outbreak, the two incidents aren’t necessarily connected. However, if they are connected, Meltzer expected that will become more clear in the coming days.