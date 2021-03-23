Backstage Note on WrestleMania 37 Ticket Sales

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the ticket sales on this year’s WrestleMania 37, which will be a two-night event. According to Meltzer, a lot of the ticket sales went to scalpers, who purchased tickets for both nights of the event.

Additionally, Meltzer noted when he checked remaining tickets available again, it was almost identical to what was available beforehand. So, it appears everyone who bought tickets for the event purchased tickets for both nights rather than just one night.

WrestleMania 37 will be taking place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It will be streaming live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.