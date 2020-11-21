Backstage Note on WWE Executive Departures

– As previously reported, two longtime WWE executives reportedly departed from the company. Former Corporate Controller Mark Kowal exited from the company after a 19-year stint, and he was replaced by Karen Mullane. Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that “there’s some restructuring going on” within WWE.

Meltzer added while he doesn’t know the extent of WWE’s restructuring, he stated that Brody was high up in Stephanie McMahon’s department. Additionally, Meltzer speculated that the new executive changes is likely the result of changes by new company President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, who joined the company last August.

Also, Meltzer expected more executive changes to come within WWE and predicted that names of more executive departures will likely trickle out in the coming days.