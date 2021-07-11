Backstage Note on WWE’s Handling of the Jimmy Uso Situation

– Despite his recent DUI arrest last week, WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso (real name Jonathan Fatu) was still heavily featured on last Friday’s edition of SmackDown. Despite Uso’s DUI arrest, WWE did not release any official statement on the matter or appear to take any backstage, disciplinary action against Jimmy Uso at all. Uso was even featured in the opening segment. Dave Meltzer addressed the matter on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, when he asked a source at WWE about the situation, it appeared that “nothing’s happening” pertaining to Jimmy Uso. While it’s unknown why WWE is taking any action, Uso is currently part of SmackDown’s main storyline with Edge and Roman Reigns. Meltzer added that he did not know if Reigns was going to bat for Jimmy Uso.

Yesterday on WWE Talking Smack, WWE also announced a six-man tag match that’s set to go down later this week on SmackDown. It will feature Roman Reigns and The Usos against Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio. So, it appears that WWE will continue booking Jimmy Uso on TV for right now.

In February 2019, Jimmy Uso was arrested for disorderly conduct. In March of that year, he was able to avoid jail time after pleading no contest and paying $450 in fines.

In July 2019, he was arrested again, this time on a DUI charge. Later in December, he was found Not Guilty during a jury trial over his July arrest. However, the speeding ticket he had from this arrest, where he was going 100 MPH on Interstate 10, remained on his record.

Following his arrest in July WWE, WWE did issue the following public statement: “Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions.” No such statement has been released by WWE since this incident was first reported since his arrest last Monday (July 5).

The featured match Jimmy Uso is competing in will be part of WWE’s first show in its 25-city tour with live fans in attendance, with WWE returning live weekly TV shows and monthly PPV events with live, ticketed fans. This edition of SmackDown is being held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Friday, July 16. It will be broadcast live on the FOX Network.