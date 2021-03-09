Backstage Note on WWE’s Ticket Goal for WrestleMania 37

– As previously reported, WWE announced the ticket on-sale date for WrestleMania 37 yesterday. Per WWE, a “limited number” of tickets will be going on sale on March 16. Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that 30,000 tickets was at one point WWE’s goal for WrestleMania, but he doesn’t know where they currently stand right now.

For the upcoming ticket sale, fans will have the option to buy two-day ticket combos for the event, since WrestleMania will once again be two nights this year.

WrestleMania 37 will take place Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. The event will live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.