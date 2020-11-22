Backstage Note on Otis and Bayley Being Added to Survivor Series Teams

Otis and Bayley had free rides onto their respective Survivor Series teams, and a new report explains why they were simply appointed to the teams. On Friday’s episode, Adam Pearce announced that Otis would join the men’s Team Smackdown while Bayley would join the women’s team, while Natalya had to win a match against Tamina Snuka in order to earn her spot on the women’s Team Smackdown.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there was just no time left on Smackdown after booking plans to give Otis and Bayley qualifying matches. This led to the segments where the two were named to their respective teams. Ironically, Pearce told Braun Strowman earlier in the month on Raw that he couldn’t simply be added to Team Raw and had to earn the spot in a qualifying match.

Survivor Series takes place tonight and airs on WWE Network.