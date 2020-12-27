Backstage Note on Pat McAfee Being Taken Off NXT TV, No Heat on McAfee With Management

– As previously reported, Pat McAfee was taken off TV following NXT TakeOver: WarGames, which was reportedly a WWE call. Additionally, he will likely be off NXT programming until the spring. McAfee later commented on other websites reporting the news, tweeting, “I think I got fired on Christmas.” Dave Meltzer addressed McAfee’s status on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, Pat McAfee wasn’t taken off TV because there is heat between him and management. It merely appears WWE officials wanted McAfee to be off of TV for a while and likely give his character a break. Meltzer stated, “I can tell you, he did nothing wrong. There was no heat. I mean, I was told that specifically. There’s no heat on either side. It’s just they wanted him off for a little while. That’s what I was told.”

You can view the previous tweet McAfee tweeted joking about the news below: