– As previously noted, CM Punk made waves online with his recent apology during the WWE Night of Champions Riyadh Kickoff show in Saudi Arabia, where Punk apologized to a fan and the people of Saudi Arabia for his past comments he made directed at The Miz in 2019. At the time he wrote, “Go suck a blood money covered dick in Saudi Arabia, you f***ing dork.” Some have speculated that moment at the Kickoff show with Punk and the fan might have been a plant to allow Punk the moment to apologize. Fightful Select has an update on the matter.

While there is speculation of the moment being a “plant” for Punk’s apology, Fightful reports that WWE staff have claimed if it was a plant, they have not heard any indication of it. Punk said in his comments, “I apologized to The Miz, and…Muhammad [the fan at the Kickoff show], I sincerely apologize to you and all of Saudi Arabia.”

WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque later praised Punk for his growth as a person during the Night of Champions post-show, stating, “If you’d have told me 10 years ago that CM Punk would be here in Saudi for the WWE, I would have thought you’re out of your mind. But people grow, people change, people evolve, and they learn, and they learn a lot in life. Not only was I privileged to watch them this week as they prepared for this fight, I was privileged to watch two men grow as people, especially CM Punk.” He added that he “was incredibly proud” of Punk.

CM Punk later wrestled in Riyadh in the main event at yesterday’s WWE Night of Champions, losing to John Cena for the WWE Undisputed Championship. Cena managed to walk away with the win and the title, despite Seth Rollins interfering, attempting to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.