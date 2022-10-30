Backstage Notes And Producer Details For Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

– Fightful Select provided a new report with notes on the producers credited for the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown. The following individuals are listed as producers for the matches and other segments last night:

*Michael Hayes produced the in-ring promo for The Bloodline.

*Adam Pearce was the producer for New Day vs. Maximum Male Models.

*Ronda Rousey vs. Emma was produced by TJ Wilson.

*Kenny Dykstra is credited for producing Hit Row & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Legado Del Fantasma.

*Abyss produced Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross.

*Bray Wyatt’s in-ring promo segment was produced by Jason Jordan.

– Fightful also reported that Kenny Dykstra produced the dark match with Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Xia Li and Lacey Evans. Neither Emma nor Shinsuke Nakamura were hidden or kept secret for their respective matches, while Sheamus and Drew McIntyre were absent from the show due to their attendance of the former’s wedding. Additionally, finalization for the show was reportedly set weeks in advance.