Backstage Note on Reason For Charlotte Flair’s Suspension

Charlotte Flair got an indefinite suspension on WWE TV this week, and a new report has some details on why. As reported earlier this week, Flair was issued a storyline $100,000 fine and indefinite suspension after she snapped on an official, attacking him repeatedly after she lost to Asuka on Raw.

Alex McCarthy stated on Monday night’s Wrestling Daily that Flair has to have some dental work “that needs sorted out, but she’s not gonna be gone for long.” McCarthy noted that it was work that had already been started but needs to be finished, but it will be a “very quick turnaround.”

Flair isn’t stressing her “suspension,” posting a picture of her relaxing with her fiance Andrade on Twitter: