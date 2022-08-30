Backstage Note on Recent AEW Broadcast Commentary Team Changes With Jim Ross

– Recently on AEW Dynamite, there was a tweak in the commentary team where AEW would have Jim Ross join the broadcast team in the second hour of Dynamite, along with all of Rampage. However, this later changed to having Jim Ross back for the full broadcast of Dynamite along with Rampage. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed Tony Khan’s decision making process for the recent changes in the commentary team for AEW Dynamite and Rampage.

Meltzer reported that the commentary team layout changes with Jim Ross all came from AEW President & CEO Tony Khan. He stated, “I remember the first week when he did it, I remember, I asked him, and it was like,’Is this a new permanent thing?’ And it’s just like [Tony Khan says], ‘Well, it’s something that we can do.'”

Meltzer added that Tony Khan is not necessarily “committed” to any specific combination of the broadcast commentary team as “the permanent thing.”