Backstage Note on Rob Van Dam’s AEW Debut, Clearing License for Pantera Music
August 3, 2023
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam made his AEW debut last night on Dynamite. He will now face Jack Perry for the FTW Title on next week’s Dynamite in an FTW Rules Match. According to Fightful Select, RVD’s appearance in AEW has reportedly been in the works “for quite some time.”
Apparently, the main road block was clearing the licenses with the heavy metal band Pantera to use their song, “Walk,” for AEW programming. RVD previously used the Pantera song as his entrance theme in ECW.
RVD vs. Jack Perry for the FTW Title goes down next week on Dynamite. The event is being held at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. The event will be broadcast live on TBS.
