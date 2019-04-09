wrestling / News
Backstage Note on Why Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio WrestleMania Match Was So Short
April 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Despite speculation to the contrary, the Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio match from WrestleMania wasn’t kept short due to Mysterio’s ankle injury. On Tuesday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the match was as short as it was due to the need to cut time from the PPV, which ran nearly seven and a half hours including the pre-show.
Mysterio suffered an injury on last week’s Raw, but was cleared in time for WrestleMania.
