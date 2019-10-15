wrestling / News
Backstage Note on Seth Rollins Attacking Bray Wyatt During Raw
October 15, 2019 | Posted by
– During today’s edition of the The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the attack by Universal champion Seth Rollins on Bray Wyatt during last night’s Monday Night Raw. In a Raw segment, Seth Rollins broke into the Firefly FunHouse and attacked Bray Wyatt, who cowered to him. Rollins then set the Firefly FunHouse on fire and burned it down. Alvarez asked if WWE did the move as the start of a double-turn for Bray Wyatt and Rollins. Meltzer says this was not the case.
So, it doesn’t appear that this is a start for a heel turn for Wyatt. Additionally, Wyatt was drafted to Friday Night Smackdown last week.
