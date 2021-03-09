Backstage Note On Shane McMahon’s Raw Promo on Braun Strowman

Shane McMahon raised a lot of eyebrows with his promo on Raw on Braun Strowman, and a new report has details on how it played out. The promo on tonight’s show saw McMahon meander a lot before getting around to calling Braun Strowman stupid. The promo got a lot of mentions online, with some speculation that McMahon wasn’t doing well in terms of his health.

According to Fightful Select, the promo went down exactly as planned and wasn’t anything where Shane was screwing it up. According to the site, one person close to the matter said that the goal is to make McMahon “less likeable” than Strowman to help people get behind Strowman in their feud, and his long-winded promo was intended to play out as it did.

Strowman and McMahon are rumored to be facing off at WrestleMania 37, though that is not yet confirmed.