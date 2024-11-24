Backstage Note on Stephanie McMahon’s Current WWE Status

– Former WWE Co-President Stephanie McMahon was recently seen in attendance at UFC 309 alongside her husband, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. She’s also appeared at other WWE premium live events throughout 2024. A report by PWInsider Elite (via WrestlingInc.com) has an update on Stephanie McMahon’s WWE status.

According to PWInsider Elite’s report, Stephanie McMahon currently doesn’t have a role in the WWE at this time. That said, she has reportedly been seen at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut. It’s unknown if her recent visit means something is in the works.

McMahon was also ringside in August at WWE SummerSlam 2024. She also kicked off Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 in April.