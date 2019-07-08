wrestling / News
Possible Spoilers on Superstars Backstage for Tonight’s Raw
– WrestlingInc.com has a report on Superstars who are said to be backstage for Monday Night Raw tonight. Per the report, Bray Wyatt is backstage at the event.
Previously, Wyatt has been backstage at several events, but he has yet to appear on camera since the Firefly Funhouse vignettes stopped airing in June. Some of the characters from the vignettes have been popping up in the background on TV, but Wyatt has not appeared himself at the actual shows.
Additionally, NXT tag team champions The Street Profits are said to be backstage for Raw. They made their Raw debuts last week, but they only appeared in backstage segments.
