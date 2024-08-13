– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided some insight on how The Bloodline will defend the WWE Tag Team Championships moving forward on the SmackDown Brand. According to Meltzer, the titles will be defended by “whoever two men Solo [Sikoa] picks.” While this idea hasn’t been explained on WWE TV yet, it looks like this is how WWE will possibly get around the “injured” Jacob Fatu.

Meltzer continued, “So, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa can defend them, Jacob Fatu when he comes back can defend them. They never did explain this on television but this is the WWE explanation.” Fatu was said to be “hurting” after his table spot earlier this month at WWE SummerSlam during the main event. He was later seen wearing a medical boot the following day.

While it’s unclear if Fatu is legitimately injured, Meltzer noted that “Everything that’s happening was planned to happen” with The Bloodline. Also, WWE reportedly still wants to avoid any contact between Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns on TV. Meltzer explained, “Essentially, the deal is that they’re basically trying to have Jacob Fatu completely avoid Roman Reigns because everyone has to sell for Roman Reigns and they want to keep Jacob Fatu special by not bumping around for Roman Reigns.”

Meltzer also stated that Fatu will be “gone” while Roman is around until it becomes time for the two to hook up. Additionally, during the WWE SummerSlam 2024 post-show press conference, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H said that Jacob Fatu was banged up following his participation in the main event.