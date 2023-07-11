– According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, there was a lot of “concern” and “debate” backstage over how long The Bloodline Tribal Court segment ran on last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. According to Meltzer, there was concern going into the segment if going over 30-35 minutes for the segment was “overkill.”

However, it seems the high ratings for last week’s show proved those doubts wrong with regards to The Bloodline storyline, which continues to be very popular. The ratings reportedly continued to grow for the segment as it progressed.

During The Bloodline Tribal Court on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa attacked The Usos. Jey Uso came back later to get some revenge on Sikoa and Reigns, issuing a challenge to his cousin.