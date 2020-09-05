Backstage Note on Tooth and Nail Match Moving to AEW All Out Main PPV Card

– As previously reported, AEW announced the move of the Britt Baker vs. Big Swole Tooth and Nail match at AEW All Out, which is a pre-taped cinematic match, to the main pay-per-view card. The match was originally scheduled to appear on the Buy In portion of the card. Dave Meltzer commented on the match moving to the main card on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, the Tooth and Nail match was moved to the main card because AEW saw that “it would fit on the show.” As a result of the move, AEW announced that Private Party vs. 3 and 4 of the Dark Order will take place on the Buy In pre-show.

The All Out event is set for later today on pay-per-view. It will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The card now has 10 matches. Be sure to tune in to 411’s live coverage.