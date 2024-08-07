wrestling / News

Backstage Note on Possible TV Return for Britt Baker, Former ROH & Indie Talents Backstage at AEW Dynamite

August 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Britt Baker Image Credit: AEW

Fightful Select has some backstage notes ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite and ROH TV tapings. It’s reported that AEW is considering a TV return for Britt Baker in some capacity for Dynamite this week. As previously reported, she was recently suspended stemming from a backstage incident that took place at the 250th episode of AEW Dynamite last month.

It’s unknown if Britt Baker is in attendance at tonight’s show. She’s currently scheduled to challenge Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship at All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium later this month.

– Fightful also reports that former ROH talent the Beer City Bruiser is expected to be backstage tonight. Other indie wrestling talents who are in attendance include Clara, Rob Killjoy, Kaitlyn Marie, BK Westrook, and Jackson Drake.

