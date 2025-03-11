– You might notice that the lineup for this week’s post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite looks relatively light right now on the official AEW website, and the show is set for tomorrow. Right now, AEW only has two segments scheduled for tomorrow’s show: a segment with new AEW International Champion Kenny Omega; and a segment where we’ll hear from MJF. Dave Meltzer explained more details about why AEW hasn’t announced any other matches or segments on this week’s show on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, AEW officials apparently had a full card put together for Dynamite. However, wrestlers being banged up and hurt coming off of last Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view is keeping AEW from promoting a more robust show. Meltzer indicated that AEW TV does its lowest numbers when the shows don’t “plug anything that interesting.” Meltzer continued, “This week, they’re plugging any matches at all! And we’re two days away! I know the reason. They legitimately had a full card, but guys got banged up.”

Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The show will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.