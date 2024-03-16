– As noted, WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler is being allowed to work the GCW Bloodsport X event during WrestleMania Weekend in Philadelphia. According to a report by Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque reportedly made the decision to allow Baszler to work the event, along with other WWE talent working indie event dates.

Triple H reportedly has a different view of WWE talent working indie shows than Vince McMahon did. Baszler will be working Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X on Thursday, April 4.