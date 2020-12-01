UPDATED: Backstage Rumor on Raw Opening Segment Being Vince McMahon’s Booking for Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt Feud

UPDATE: According to a new backstage update from PWInsider, the Moment of Bliss segment from last night’s WWE Raw with Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, and The Fiend Bray Wyatt was “100% Vince McMahon’s vision.” Additionally, there were apparently people backstage who argued against the execution for the segment, believing it was a weak segment to open the show with and that it needed to be overhauled.

However, these dissenting voices were unable to overrule Vince McMahon. This apparently resulted in the segment going off as it did last night.

ORIGINAL: As previously noted in early November, WWE officials currently view The Fiend Bray Wyatt and his sidekick, Alexa Bliss, as babyfaces on the Raw roster. And now, it appears that dynamic is being maintained as The Fiend and Bliss are in the midst of a feud with Randy Orton. During last night’s Raw, Orton was a guest on A Moment of Bliss and started playing mind games with The Fiend and Bliss. Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed the odd dynamic, noting the past actions of The Fiend and Bliss, on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Despite the heel tendencies of The Fiend and Bliss, most notably involving Nikki Cross, Randy Orton is being booked as the heel of the feud. Meltzer noted that Bliss and Fiend are the babyfaces here, even though they don’t come off as faces on TV at all. He added in the minds of WWE officials, Orton is seen as “the master heel,” which is why it’s being booked this way.