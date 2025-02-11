– Jey Uso shocked the world at the WWE Royal Rumble earlier this month with his win in the men’s Rumble match. Fightful Select has some more details on his victory.

According to the report, Jey Uso winning the Rumble this year has been WWE’s plan for a while, along with Gunther being his selected opponent for WrestleMania 41. WWE reportedly had the matchup planned even before their title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25.

On last night’s WWE Raw, Jey Uso made it official with Gunther as his opponent for the World Heavyweight Title at this year’s WrestleMania. WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. it will be broadcast live on Peacock.