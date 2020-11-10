Backstage Update WWE Viewing Braun Strowman as a Babyface Again

– According to PWInsider, WWE has apparently opted to quietly switch Braun Strowman back into a babyface. It appeared Strowman had been more on the heel side after he was pulled into the swamp during his Swamp Fight with Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules 2020. Later at the October 20 edition of Raw, Strowman purposefully nailed Keith Lee with a low blow as well.

Well, now it appears that Strowman is once again a babyface with WWE. He’s currently scheduled to team up with Raw for the Survivor Series Elimination Match alongside Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, and Riddle. That event is slated for November 22 at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Following the Swamp Fight las August, Braun Strowman declared that after he “crawled out” of the swamp that he “became something much, much worse. The stuff nightmares are made of!!!!!!”