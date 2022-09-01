Backstage Notes on AEW Dynamite, Ariya Daivari’s Producer Work, & Return of W. Morrissey

– Fightful Select has an update with the producing and agent work Ariya Daivari has been doing in AEW since signing with the company. As previously reported, AEW recently signed Daivari to a “full-time deal.”

Per the report, Daivari has been producing and agenting some of the women’s matches on Dynamite as of late. Daivari is said to be “very helpful” in the role for the women’s bouts.

Additionally, W. Morrissey was back on Dynamite this week, making an appearance on last night’s show, smashing The Wingmen and appearing to be managed by Stokely Hathaway. According to Fightful’s report, Morrissey is tentatively slated to appear again on Dynamite next week. After Morrissey said he’d be moving on after his Impact Wrestling deal expired, Impact officials were unsure if he would head to AEW or WWE.