Backstage Notes From AEW Dynamite, Daniel Garcia’s Return

– Fightful Select reported on some additional backstage notes on last night’s AEW Dynamite, featuring the fallout from last Sunday’s AEW All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium. As noted, the show featured the AEW TV return of Daniel Garcia, who interfered during the MJF vs. Will Ospreay match, preventing Garcia from using a foreign object.

Fightful reports that AEW sources were “very happy” with Garcia’s performances at All In and Dynamite this week. There’s still no update on his AEW status. As noted, his current AEW contract is set to expire in October.

– In terms of talents used as extras on TV this week, Arie Alexander was used as an extra during Mercedes Mone’s Dynamite segment this week. Also, former NWA wrestler Joe Alonzo was security in the segment featuring MJF and Daniel Garcia. He also appeared as the security guard who “noped” out of the Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir segment.

– As previously noted, The Grizzled Young Veterans made another TV appearance last night on Dynamite. They were also announced for a matchup against The Outrunners, which will air this Friday on AEW Rampage. Fightful reports that their AEW contract status is unknown. Fightful also notes that James Drake and Zack Gibson are currently based in the United States.