– Fightful Select reported some backstage notes from last night’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen event. It was the first Dynamite that was broadcast live on TBS while also being simulcast live on Max. According to the report, AEW sources are said to be very happy with the production of last night’s show. Also, the Pointer Sisters theme for the event is slated to be the regular theme song moving forward.

– Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw Julia Hart returning to the ring for the first time since April 2024, beating Jamie Hayter in a singles bout. Hart’s return against Hayter and picking up the win was reportedly planned for months. Fightful Select also notes that Hayter was eager to work with Hart.

– Indie wrestlers Emily Jaye and Brittany Jade reportedly worked as extras at last night’s event. Other talents who were said to be in attendance but not used included Cole Karter, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, and Brian Cage. Additionally Fightful reports that AEW Trios Champion PAC is currently overseas, and he has not been in the United States for the recent shows.

– In case anyone was wondering, Fightful Select notes that Swerve Strickland’s blood was due to a blade job.