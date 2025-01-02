wrestling / News
Backstage Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Other Talents Backstage
– Fightful Select reported some backstage notes from last night’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen event. It was the first Dynamite that was broadcast live on TBS while also being simulcast live on Max. According to the report, AEW sources are said to be very happy with the production of last night’s show. Also, the Pointer Sisters theme for the event is slated to be the regular theme song moving forward.
– Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw Julia Hart returning to the ring for the first time since April 2024, beating Jamie Hayter in a singles bout. Hart’s return against Hayter and picking up the win was reportedly planned for months. Fightful Select also notes that Hayter was eager to work with Hart.
– Indie wrestlers Emily Jaye and Brittany Jade reportedly worked as extras at last night’s event. Other talents who were said to be in attendance but not used included Cole Karter, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, and Brian Cage. Additionally Fightful reports that AEW Trios Champion PAC is currently overseas, and he has not been in the United States for the recent shows.
– In case anyone was wondering, Fightful Select notes that Swerve Strickland’s blood was due to a blade job.
More Trending Stories
- JBL Explains Why He Stopped Doing Commentary For WWE
- Bully Ray Says He Was Shocked To Hear Seth Rollins Call AEW ‘The Competition’ on WWE RAW
- Jake Atlas Explains Why Triple H Telling Him His Sexuality Didn’t Matter in WWE Bothered Him
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)