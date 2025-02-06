– PWInsider has some additional backstage notes from last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta, Georgia. According to a number of wrestlers and staffers who were there last night, backstage morale is said to have increased.

Last night’s AEW Dynamite was held at the Gateway Center Arena, with a reported 2,300+ tickets sold before the event (via WrestleTix) for a ticket setup of 2,562, making the show a near sellout crowd if not an outright sellout. PWInsider notes that the smaller building in Atlanta was packed, providing a strong live atmosphere the event, along with an excited crowd. This reportedly helped the energy level for the wrestlers who were performing on last night’s show.

– Ricochet’s fiancée, former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, was reportedly in attendance at last night’s Dynamite with Ricochet. She also reportedly joined him for the Jericho Cruise over the weekend, where Ricochet also performed.