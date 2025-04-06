– Fightful Select has some backstage notes for tonight’s AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view event. According to the report, there are said to be “significant” creative plans for FTR coming out of tonight’s World Trios Titles match. Rated FTR is set to challenge The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta) for the belts later this evening.

– Also, Swerve Strickland will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. Fightful reports that Swerve’s daughters and family are in Philadelphia for tonight’s event. The AEW World Title bout is reportedly expected to headline the event as well.

– Tonight’s event also features Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight in the Owen Hart Cup quarterfinals. Fightful Select reports that the matchup was originally scheduled to be Will Ospreay vs. Jay White. With regards to the Owen Hart Tournament, Fightful notes that plans for the winners and who will be in the finals have been kept quiet in recent weeks. Also, Fightful Select reports that Athena and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone are slated to meet in the next round of the women’s tournament.

– As noted, Josh Alexander recently exited TNA Wrestling and became a free agent. In February, it was reported that he was expected to sign with AEW. Fightful reports that when asking if Alexander would appear at tonight’s event, they were not given a confirmation.

– As previously reported, there were delays in AEW booking Chris Jericho vs. Bandido at AEW Dynasty due to delays with Bandido’s representatives. The match was finally announced late into the week. Fightful Select also reports that AEW made plans to put the ROH World Title on Bandido as far as months ago.