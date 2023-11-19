Fightful Select has several backstage notes for tonight’s AEW Full Gear PPV, which is happening right now in Los Angeles.

* More seats were opened up for the event over the last several days.

* Traffic was said to be bad for fans in the city going to Collision and Full Gear.

* Bodyslam noted that Skye Blue will be getting new theme music soon, possibly as soon as tonight.

* Tonight’s mystery signing is in Los Angeles and has been hidden from view. They were not at the Kia Forum as of the start of the Zero Hour pre-show.

– Sami Callihan pitched the idea of Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland fighting at Wrestling REVOLVER last night.