– Fightful Select has some backstage AEW notes ahead of tonight’s Revolution pay-per-view event, including names who are backstage or expected to be backstage tonight. Per the report, Nick Wayne and Matt Hardy are both backstage at the Greensboro Coliseum. Fightful notes that Hardy isn’t expected backstage since he’s still currently healing from an injury. As noted, Jeff Hardy recently suffered a broken nose during his match with Sammy Guevara on AEW Rampage. The Hardys are both from North Carolina as well.

Wrestlers Brittany Jade and Emily Jaye, who recently teamed together on ROH TV are also reportedly backstage at Revolution.

TNA star Steve Maclin is reportedly expected to be at AEW Revolution tonight in support of his wife, Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo is challenging Timeless Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title. Additionally, Fightful notes that Maclin’s current TNA contract expires in about two months, when he will become a free agent.

– Fightful also reports that there were plans for a ring to be set up at the talent hotel as of last week for rehearsals and run throughs. The ring couldn’t be set up earlier at the Greensboro Coliseum since a Donald Trump rally was held there yesterday.

– Tonight’s show marks Sting’s last match for his in-ring career. While fans have speculated regarding WWE restricting talents from mentioning Sting or paying tribute to him. Fightful reports that there’s been no word of edicts from other wrestling companies surrounding Sting or restrictions about paying tribute to him this weekend.