– Fightful Select has more details on wrestling star Kazuchika Okada, who made his AEW debut on last night’s Dynamite as a newly signed member of the roster. According to the report, Okada’s signing did not happening until “fairly recently.”

Additionally, Okada will reportedly work for AEW full-time. He’s also planning to relocate to the United States. He’s expected to be working a full schedule by the company.

Per a report by Tokyo Sports, Okada signed a three-year contract with AEW said to be valued two billion yen (roughly $13.519 million USD). That would come to about $4.5 million a year.

According to Fightful’s report, Okada’s deal is said to be a multi-year contract, but the financial terms have not yet been verified. The report also notes that WWE claims there were no talks between the two sides. However, Fightful reports that WWE sources said that Okada reached out to WWE talent while weighing his options for his next movie. He reportedly considered the possibility of going to WWE. At one point, Okada reportedly had renewed interest in joining WWE back in January.

During last night’s Dynamite, The Young Bucks noted that Hangman Page was suspended for assaulting the referee at AEW Revolution and that Kenny Omega was also fired from The Elite. Kazuchika Okada then made his AEW debut and joined The Bucks in that same segment. Fightful reports that there is currently no timetable for Kenny Omega’s return, as the former AEW World Champion is currently recovering from diverticulitis. The idea for last night’s angle was to debut Okada as part of The Elite and set the stage for Omega’s eventual return to the ring.