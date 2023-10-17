– As noted, AEW is going to feature a big matchup this week with Mistico vs. Rocky Romero, which will air on Friday, October 20 on Rampage. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported more details on the matchup and AEW working with the Mexico-based CMLL promotion.

According to Meltzer, this matchup is the start of a new working relationship between CMLL and AEW. Meltzer noted that this is “tricky” since AEW also has a working relationship with CMLL’s rival promotion, AAA. AAA and CMLL do not have a good relationship with each other at the moment.

Meltzer noted that while wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling who also work in AAA won’t be working the same match as CMLL wrestlers in AEW, the working relationship means that there will be AAA and CMLL-affiliated wrestlers appearing on the same card. Meltzer stated, “CMLL hates that. I think AAA will live with that, and AAA’s not going to do anything jeopardize the relationship with AEW anyway, but CMLL, it will be interesting because they hate AAA and they don’t want their guys around AAA wrestlers.”

Meltzer added that matchups between Mistico against Rey Fenix and Rush would not be possible in AEW. The Mistico vs. Romero matchup will take place tomorrow night in Rosenberg, Texas. It will then air on TNT on AEW Rampage on Friday, October 20.