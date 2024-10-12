wrestling / News
Backstage Notes For Tonight’s AEW WrestleDream: Update on Rumored Surprise & More (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
October 12, 2024
Fightful Select has several notes for tonight’s AEW WrestleDream, including possible spoilers for the Tacoma, Washington event.
* Fightful notes that they haven’t heard that Bobby Lashley, who was rumored to be in talks with AEW, is at the venue.
* However, Adam Cole is in town for tonight’s event. He previously attended All Out and several Dynamite episodes.
* A couple of the winners haven’t been told to talent as of last night, but several top winners were decided weeks ago.