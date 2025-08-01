– Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some backstage notes on this year’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. This year’s event is scheduled for August 24 at The O2 Arena in London.

The Observer reports that none of the top talents for NJPW will be available until the upcoming AEW TV tapings on August 20 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. That’s because the G1 Climax 35 is currently ongoing and won’t conclude until August 17. As a result, the Observer notes that a significant chunk of Forbidden Door might not be put together until the last minute. This is the first time Forbidden Door is being held in August as the event was previously held in June for its first three years.

The event reportedly has 13,281 tickets sold so far for the O2 Arena, so the event will likely either be a sellout or very close to the sellout come time for the event later this month. Per the latest update from WrestleTix, The O2 Arena has a setup of about 16,160 for the event, with 2,879 tickets still available.

Forbidden Door currently has several matchups scheduled, including Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Title, Toni Storm vs. Athena for the AEW Women’s World Title, and Hiroshi Tanahashi against an opponent to be announced later on.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.