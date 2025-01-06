Backstage Notes Ahead of Tonight’s First-Ever WWE RAW on Netflix

PWInsider has several early backstage notes ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, the first ever to stream on Netflix.

* During rehearsals last night, it was believed that with the Netflix deal, WWE won’t have a strict deadline of when to end the show. Because of that, it was believed that WWE will take advantage and go longer than the normal runtime.

* The roster was told that there are zero comp tickets available for the show.

* The video announcement for the Royal Rumble was watched by those in the company. It will likely air during tonight’s show. It is expected to announce next year’s Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

* Fans attending RAW live tonight should get there early if they want to be seated when the show goes on air. The Intuit Dome’s ticketing and concessions use a specific app and new technology, so there are occasionally issues with it. Those who have attended events in the past say that it took around ninety minutes or more to go from parking to their seat. If there’s any sort of issue, fans will be left waiting outside until it’s sorted. There’s only one major entrance to the venue. Only one ticket can be on one phone through the app, with the automated system scanning each person as they enter.

* If anyone returns tonight, WWE already has a plan for them and they won’t all be back on the same night at the same time. A source noted that “this isn’t the old WWE.”

* All of the top NXT stars are in Los Angeles or will be. Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom and Ava are also there.