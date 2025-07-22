Backstage Notes On AJ Styles’ TNA Slammiversary Appearance

AJ Styles appeared at TNA Slammiversary on Sunday, and a new report has some backstage details on the appearance. Styles appeared on Sunday’s show and came out to congratulate Leon Slater on his X-Division Championship win over Moose. Sports Illustrated has some new details on how the appearance went down, noting that multiple TNA sources said that the appearance had a universally positive reception backstage.

The report notes that cameras were following Styles backstage and it’s not clear whether it was WWE or TNA filming, or what will be done with that.

While Styles didn’t get involved in any storylines, sources in both TNA and WWE said that Styles’ creative plans may have changed during the evening. Multiple sources said that Styles had been expected to be involved in a segment with Frankie Kazarian, but that plans changed before the event. Carlos Silva co0nfirmed that the plan for Styles changed “a few times” leading up to the show, but that the original plan was always to celebrate his history with the X-Division.

TNA sources believed WWE may have not wanted to promise a future match in TNA for Styles that they wouldn’t deliver on. It’s not clear if Styles will make another appearance for TNA.