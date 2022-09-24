wrestling / News
Backstage Notes and List of Producers For Last Night’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam, as well as some backstage notes. The show was taped on Wednesday after Dynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
* BJ Whitmer and Luther produced the House of Black vs. Darby Allin & Sting. Brody King and Buddy Matthews are still listed as the House of Black internally.
* QT Marshall produced 2point0 vs. Hook & Action Bronson. He also produced the Golden Ticket Battle Royal with Tony Khan and Pat Buck.
* Buck also produced Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Wardlow & Samoa Joe with Ariya Daivari.
* Sonjay Dutt produced Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix. Both wrestlers were listed as faces internally.
* Christopher Daniels & Serpentico produced Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston.
* Madison Rayne produced Diamante vs. Jade Cargill. Both wrestlers were listed as heels internally. Jungle Boy is not listed as Jack Perry backstage.
* Penta El Zero Miedo is how his name is listed backstage on roster sheets.
* Rampage was taped in two-and-a-half hours but edited down to two.
