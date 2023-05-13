Backstage Notes and List of Producers For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Michael Hayes produced Edge vs. AJ Styes vs. Rey Mysterio and the Roman Reigns promo. The decision to have Styles go to the finals of the tournament was made before Edge’s promo about winning the belt and retiring.

* Abyss produced Sheamus vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory.

* Adam Pearce produced Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin.

* TJ Wilson produced Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Damage CTRL.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Bianca Belair and Asuka segment. He also produced the pre-show dark match of the OC vs. the LWO.

* Jason Jordan produced Styles vs. Lashley. He also produced the post-show dark matches of Belair vs. Asuka and Street Profits vs. Usos.

* WWE’s new practice of going live on social media before the show starts is to help remind fans that the show is starting.

* This was the highest-grossing WWE event in Knoxville history.

– While Vince McMahon was not at Smackdown, he rarely is, so it wasn’t a big story as suggested on social media.