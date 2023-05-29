wrestling / News
Backstage Notes And Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE RAW
Fightful Select has several backstage notes for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW in Albany, as well as a possible major spoiler for the show.
* Tommaso Ciampa is backstage in Albany. He has been recovering from hip surgery, an injury that has bothered him since his time in NXT. There have been hints about a Ciampa return in recent weeks, with Johnny Gargano noting that a member of his “family” would be back soon.
* Cody Rhodes is also expected for tonight’s RAW and will be selling his arm injury.
* There are Money in the Bank briefcases and ladders on hand as qualifying matches begin tonight.
* WWE also brought in streamers for a segment with Seth Rollins, with pyro also planned.
– Tiffany Stratton got a huge ovation backstage at NXT Battleground last night.
